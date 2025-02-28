Jeeno trails pacesetter Kim by 3 in Singapore

Listen to this article

Jeeno Thitikul lines up a putt during the first round of the Women's Championship at Sentosa Golf Club. (Photo: AFP)

Singapore: Thai world No.2 Jeeno Thitikul trails leader Kim A-Lim by three shots after the opening round of the Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore yesterday.

The 22-year-old shot a one-under-par 71 to share seventh place with Olympic champion Lydia Ko, Amy Yang, Ayaka Furue, Carlota Ciganda, Hinako Shibuno and Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Jeeno picked up four birdies on the first 10 holes but suffered a double bogey on the par-four 14th and a bogey at the par-three 17th to finish on one under at the second event on the LPGA Asian swing.

Korean star Kim fired an opening 68 to lead by one stroke from England's Charley Hull.

Kim, who won the LPGA season opener at the Tournament of Champions in Orlando earlier this month, traded five birdies against a lone bogey on the par-five 16th.

"The wind was swirling a lot and it was hard to read," Kim said after her first-round 68.

"But I have three more rounds to learn. The winds made it hard for me, but then again everybody is also in a situation which we cannot control. We are not AI!"

Hull credited her strong iron play for posting a blemish-free 69.

"I'm a good long iron player. I dug deep, stayed patient and got a few longer irons in, so that played into my game," she said.

"I just felt like I played pretty solid. I had a good night's sleep and it was a lot cooler today."

Australia's Minjee Lee, a two-time major winner with 10 LPGA titles, was among four players tied for third after carding matching 70s.

Jutanugarn sisters -- Moriya and Ariya -- shot matching 72s to share 14th spot with Yealimi Noh, Celine Boutier, Im Jin-Hee and Miranda Wang.