Labour Ministry to send Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong

The Labour Ministry has pledged full support for the export of Muay Thai boxing coaches, who are in high demand in Hong Kong.

The pledge was made during Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn's visit to the territory earlier this week.

There, he led high-ranking ministry officials on a tour of a fitness centre owned and operated by Santichai Kongsankaew on Fa Yuen Street in the Mong Kok area.

Mr Phiphat said the centre also teaches Thai boxing, which is a popular form of exercise.

According to the ministry, there are at least 600 openings for Muay Thai boxing coaches in Hong Kong. The pay is also attractive, at 81,000 baht per month after taxes, with free meals and accommodation.

Foreigners employed for more than seven years may apply for permanent residency in Hong Kong.

"Thai boxing is a profession with high potential overseas. In Hong Kong, there's a strong demand for the coaches," the minister said.

The ministry aims to issue professional licences that coaches can use to apply for jobs overseas. Mr Phiphat noted that licensed coaches will receive full labour protection under the law in many countries.

Labour permanent secretary Boonsong Thabchaiyut said the ministry provides full support to people applying for legal jobs in other countries. The Department of Skill Development is in charge of formulating policies connected to professional training and certifying occupational training standards.