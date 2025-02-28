ONE Championship: Stamp vs Zamboanga headlines Denver return, with multiple headline bouts in the works

Atomweight MMA unification bout set, while more big title fights are planned for ONE 173 on August 1 at Colorado’s Ball Arena

Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga will unify the ONE Championship atomweight MMA titles when the promotion returns to the United States later this year – with more major headline fights in the works.

The Asia-based martial arts promotion has announced it will head back to Denver, Colorado on August 1 for ONE 173.

The numbered event will once again take place at Ball Arena, home of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.

A stacked card with multiple title fights is anticipated, the Bangkok Post understands, with Stamp and Zamboanga’s clash just one of several planned feature bouts.

ONE reportedly drew a bigger gate than professional wrestling giants WWE for last September’s ONE 168 event at Ball Arena. There were 8,583 paid spectators, and 10,331 in total, generating a live gate of US$1,280,335.

Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong plans to outdo himself this time, telling the Bangkok Post in Qatar last week that ONE’s next US card would be “insane”.

Stamp had been set to headline the promotion’s last outing in Denver against strawweight MMA champ Xiong Jingnan, as well as June 2024’s ONE 167 event at Bangkok’s Impact Arena, before suffering a significant knee injury.

Thailand’s Stamp, who holds the divisional atomweight title, underwent surgery on a meniscus tear last summer and is yet to return to action.

She told the Bangkok Post there are plans in place for her to compete in a kickboxing tuneup around May, to shake off the ring rust – having last competed in September 2023.

In her prolonged absence, the Philippines’ Zamboanga became interim champion in January with a second-round TKO of Alyona Rassohyna at Bangkok’s famed Lumpinee Stadium.