Marquez brothers sizzle

BURI RAM: Six-time world champion Marc Marquez was upstaged by his brother Alex in afternoon practice heading into the first race weekend of the MotoGP season at the Grand Prix of Thailand on Friday.

Older sibling Marc, who has joined double world champion Francesco Bagnaia at the Ducati factory team, was the fastest in morning practice in fierce temperatures at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram.

The 32-year-old Spanish great looked poised to top the timesheets in the afternoon too, until Alex clocked a leading lap of one minute and 29.020 seconds on his Ducati late in the session.

That relegated the more acclaimed Marc to second by just 0.052secs.

But Italy's Bagnaia struggled badly -- 10th in first practice and a lowly 13th in the second.

He was left furious after compatriot and friend Franco Morbidelli, who came fifth, held him up as the former world champion attempted to improve his time.

Spain's Pedro Acosta was third-quickest for KTM.

The first points of the Grand Prix of Thailand campaign are up for grabs in a 13-lap sprint race today, before the main event at Buri Ram tomorrow.

Home hero Somkiat Chantra, Thailand's first MotoGP rider, came in 21st place with a lap of one minute and 30.286 seconds.

His Honda LCR French teammate Johann Zarco finished 10th in 1:29.608.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia said reigning champion Jorge Martin should not rush his return to racing after undergoing surgery to repair fractures in his left foot and left hand following a heavy crash during training in Spain.

Martin, who has switched to Aprilia this season after leaving Prima Pramac Racing, will miss at least the first two races in Thailand and Argentina.

The 27-year-old also had an operation earlier this month after breaking his right foot and right hand in a crash in Malaysia.

Bagnaia told reporters that he had reached out to Martin via text.

"The only thing that I want to say to him, and I said also to him, is to keep calm, no rush, it's a long recovery and... if he will have another incident before being fully fit he can put his career more at risk," the Italian said.

"So, sometimes it's better to wait and not rush."

Marc Marquez has also advised Martin to respect his body. agencies