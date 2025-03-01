Pajaree three shots off the pace with 66 in Singapore

Thai star Pajaree Anannarukarn. (Photo supplied)

Singapore: Pajaree Anannarukarn surged up a leaderboard with a six-under-par 66 in Singapore yesterday to trail South Korea's Kim A-Lim by three shots after the second round of the Women's World Championship.

Thai star Pajaree goes into the weekend in tied fifth place alongside Sarah Schmelzel (67), Yealimi Noh (68), Ayaka Furue (69) and Yin Ruoning (70) on four-under 140 at Sentosa Golf Club.

Pajaree had a bogey-free round that included six birdies. She reached the turn on 32 after picking up four birdies on holes 1, 4, 5 and 8. The 25-year-old added two more birdies on the back nine on holes 13 and 18.

Kim, who held the overnight lead, maintained her position atop the congested leaderboard with a three-under 69 and seven-under 137 total.

"The greens were still very tricky for me to read but my shots and putting was good. I'll keep working on my process," said the South Korean.

Lydia Ko fired a five-under-par 67 to move into second place on six-under 138, one shot behind Kim.

The Paris Olympic champion parred the first four holes before picking up two birdies on holes 5 and 8.

A pair of birdies on 12 and 13, followed by another gain on 16, saw her close her bogey-free round.

England's Charley Hull and 2021 champion Kim Hyo-Joo are tied for third on five-under 139 after posting rounds of 70 and 66 respectively.

Thai hopefuls Moriya Jutanugarn and Jeeno Thitikul slipped back after rounds of 71 and 72 respectively. They are in a group at tied 16th place with five other players on one-under 143. agencies