Wounded Rabbits ready to rebound against Kirins

Muang Thong United players take part in a training session. Muangthong United FC Muangthong United FC

BG Pathum United and Muang Thong United face off at BG Stadium in the Thai League 1 action today.

The Rabbits will be looking to bounce back after their League Cup title defence came to an end at the hands of Buriram United in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Third-placed Pathum have no injury worries and will field a strong line-up, led by captain Chanathip Songkrasin, Sarach Yooyen and Kritsada Kaman.

Meanwhile Muang Thong, who are fourth, will not have Gino Lettieri in the dugout after the coach was suspended for two games for criticising the referee after the match with Buriram United last week. He has also been fined 100,000 baht for the outburst.

In other matches today, Uthai Thani host leaders Buriram United while Nongbua face Rayong and Port play Nakhon Ratchasima at their PAT Stadium.

Thailand to host event

Thailand is one of eight nations selected by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the qualifying round of the AFC Women's Asian Cup finals.

The other seven countries are Cambodia, Indonesia, Jordan, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The qualification round will feature 33 countries, divided into eight groups, competing from June 23 to July 5.

The winners of each group will qualify for the AFC Women's Asian Cup finals in Australia next year.

Four nations that have already qualified for the final round are hosts Australia, Japan, South Korea and China.

Six teams from the Women's Asian Cup finals will earn spots in the Fifa Women's World Cup in Brazil in 2027.