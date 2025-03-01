It's desperate times for Luton

In the Premier League there is a distinct possibility that the three newly promoted sides could be going straight back down, although Ipswich and Leicester fans might dispute that. Rather ominously the same thing happened the previous season.

While some teams may be content to yo-yo their way between the two divisions each season the current situation at Luton Town should ring some loud alarm bells.

Despite being relegated last season, Luton had put on a spirited show in the top flight under manager Rob Edwards and many thought they would be strong contenders in this season's promotion battle in the Championship.

As it is, both Sheffield United and Burnley who were relegated along with Luton are looking like they might be able to bounce straight back into the Premier League along with Leeds United who were relegated two seasons ago but are currently five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Unfortunately this is not the case for the Hatters and their fans. Luton have suffered a hugely disappointing season and have plummeted down the table, currently sitting at the very bottom of the Championship. Fans fear they are heading back to League One.

The statistics do not make happy reading. Luton have not won for 12 games, their last victory being Dec 20th, and with only 12 matches to go time is running out. They have scored the fewest number of goals (31) and lost the most matches (20).

Edwards left in early January and was replaced by Matt Bloomfield who had enjoyed considerable success at Wycombe Wanderers in League One. However, as yet the new manager has not been able to turn things around.

Bloomfield accepts it will be a tough fight for Luton to stay in the Championship but believes it can be done. "The only way we can get out of it is to stick together and keep fighting," he told the BBC. Top striker Carlton Morris also remains upbeat. "We have to score when we are on top and defend more diligently," he said. "We need to get that ruthless edge back."

Luton's recent history has been a roller-coaster ride of epic proportions.

Beset by financial difficulties, from 2007-09 in three successive seasons the Hatters plunged from the Championship down to the fifth-tier Conference. They were not helped by a staggering 30 points deducted for financial irregularities. After five seasons of non-league football Luton stabilised and won promotion from the Conference (now the National League) in 2014 and went on to enjoy successive promotions in 2018 and 2019 to reach the Championship.

Then in 2023 came the icing on the cake when they defeated Coventry City on penalties in the Championship playoff final at Wembley to reach the Premier League for the first time. They had been in the top flight before but that was in the days before the Premier League was formed.

It was truly fairytale stuff considering they had been in Non-League football only nine seasons before. But it's definitely no fairytale this season.

Luton's immediate concern is to get all three points in today's home match against Portsmouth, who in 17th place are themselves battling to stay clear of the relegation zone. It could be quite a scrap.