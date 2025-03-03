Govt pulling support for MotoGP in Thailand, says Newin

Listen to this article

MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - March 2, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates with champagne on the podium after winning the MotoGP race with second placed Gresini Racing MotoGP's Alex Marquez and third placed Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia. (Reuters photo)

Thailand has successfully organised MotoGP motorcycle racing for many years, but the government has suddenly decided to end its essential support, according to politician-turned-sports-promoter Newin Chidchob.

Mr Newin, chairman of Chang International Circuit in Buriram province, wrote on Facebook on Sunday night that the Sports Authority of Thailand officially informed him that the government would not extend its contract with the world MotoGP organisers after next year's event in Thailand.

Unless the government changed its mind, MotoGP 2026 in Buriram would be the last event of its kind in Thailand.

Mr Newin is seen as the de facto leader of the coalition Bhumjaithai Party, which is inolved in a heated dispute with the coalition leader, Thaksin Shinawatra's Pheu Thai, over land ownership. The Minister for Tourism and Sports is Sorawong Thienthong, a Pheu Thai MP.

Mr Newin said the government's decision was regretful.

The MotoGP event cost the government no more than 500 million baht a year. Private sector sponsorship brought in at least 300 million baht.

“But this results in the circulation of more than 5 billion baht in all, which boosts business and stimulates the economy,” he wrote.

Chang International Circuit is the venue of the MotoGP event in Thailand and the company is one of the private sector sponsors, he said.

He considered the MotoGP to be the world’s best motorcyle race.

Mr Newin said this year's just concluded MotoGP in Thailand, held from Feb 28 to March 2, was the opening event of the MotoGP 2025 calendar. It drew 224,634 spectators, a new record for the venue, and injected about 5.04 billion baht into the economies of Buriram and the other provinces the spectators visited.

MotoGP had nearly one billion viewers through live broadcasts to more than 200 countries. Chang International Circuit was honoured to be host the opening event of MotoGP 2025. Fans could see the riders and the motorcycles of the competing teams, he said.

Thailand had organised MotoGP for seven years and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports was the official organiser on behalf of the government. The MotoGP rights owner required government participation to ensure its smooth organisation, Mr Newin said.

He said fans could still attend the next MotoGP event in Thailand, next year, to bid it farewell - unless the government could be persuaded to reverse its decision.