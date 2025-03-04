MotoGP event faces axe

Listen to this article

Marc Marquez finishes first at the 2025 Thai MotoGP in Buriram, ahead of his brother Alex Marquez, on Sunday. The government is thinking about not extending the contract to host the race, with next year's race perhaps the last to be held in the country. FACEBOOK: MotoGP

The government is considering ending the contract to host the MotoGP Grand Prix if the race is found to be not worth investing in, reports say.

The reports surfaced amid a growing rift between the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties -- the main members of the ruling coalition.

The race has been held at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram since 2018. The northeastern province is known to be the political stronghold of the Bhumjaithai Party.

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai have clashed over several key issues in recent months, including the size of the majority required to pass the charter amendment referendum, the proposal to establish casino-entertainment complexes in the country, as well as the push to amend Section 256 of the constitution, which would pave the way for a charter rewrite.

In the wake of the reports, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday that no decision has been made and that, ultimately, the decision will be based on revenues, not politics.

The PM said authorities would consider all relevant statistics pertaining to the event before deciding whether or not the contract would be extended.

"I would like everyone to consider the business aspect [of hosting the race], for instance, the income for the province and the country," she said.

"Who owns the circuit is another matter. I prefer to consider the issue in a rational manner," the prime minister said.

Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor, Gongsak Yodmani, downplayed the reports, saying he never told the press that the government was considering such a move.

"Officials are still discussing the issue," he said, adding that the SAT will submit the relevant information to the government so authorities can make an informed decision.

"This year's event set new records, with the race generating economic benefits exceeding five billion baht ... as such, the competition to host the event [if the government decides to end its sponsorship] will be fierce, with many countries expected to queue up for it."

Reports of the government's plan to end its sponsorship of the MotoGP Grand Prix event surfaced after politician-turned-sports-promoter Newin Chidchob took to Facebook on Sunday to say that he had been officially informed by the SAT that the government will end the contract to host the race after next year's event.

Unless the government changes its mind, MotoGP 2026 in Buri Ram would be the last event of its kind in Thailand, said Mr Newin, who is also the chairman of Chang International Circuit.

Mr Newin is widely seen as the de facto leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, which is currently locked in a dispute with Pheu Thai's de facto leader, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, over land ownership.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is headed by Sorawong Thienthong, a member of the Pheu Thai Party.

In his post, Mr Newin said he regretted the government's decision to pull out of hosting the race, especially considering the economic benefits of holding the Grand Prix in the country.

"The MotoGP event cost the government no more than 500 million baht a year, and private sector sponsorship brought in at least 300 million baht," he said.

"But this results in the circulation of more than 5 billion baht, which boosts business and stimulates the economy," he wrote.

This year's edition of the race, officially called the 2025 PT Grand Prix of Thailand, was held between Feb 28 and March 2. The race, which was the opening event of the 2025 MotoGP calendar, drew about 224,624 spectators -- a record for the circuit -- and injected 5.04 billion baht into the economies of Buri Ram and its surrounding provinces.

The government signed a deal to host the MotoGP Grand Prix at Buri Ram's Chang International Circuit from 2018 to 2020, with an annual fee of 300 million baht.

The contract was extended again from 2021 until 2025, with the fee rising to 324 million baht annually.