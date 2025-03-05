Survey says Patama all set to smash NOCT poll

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul. (Photo supplied)

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, has been picked as the top choice for the new president of National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT), according to an opinion survey.

With the upcoming election for the NOCT's new president set for March 25, the KBU Sport Poll, conducted by the Center of Innovation for Human Capital Development at Kasem Bundit University in collaboration with the World Institute of Sports Management and Organization Management (Wisdom), has highlighted strong public support for Khunying Patama to take on the role.

The survey, conducted online between Feb 28 and March 2, gathered responses from 1,137 participants aged 18 and above. Of the respondents, 59.1% were male (672 individuals), 29.02% were female (330 individuals), and 11.88% (135 individuals) identified as LGBTQIA+.

According to the survey results, 88.92% of respondents expressed interest in the election, while 9.70% remained undecided, and only 1.38% showed no interest in the selection process.

Among the candidates considered for the position, Khunying Patama emerged as the leading choice, with 49.18% of respondents supporting her candidacy.

She was followed by Pimol Srivikorn, president of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, who garnered 33.92% of support. In third place was Suchai Pornchaisakudom, president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand, with 15.85%.

As the election approaches, the results reflect significant public support for Khunying Patama, reinforcing her reputation as a respected leader in both Thai and international sports.

When asked about the most important qualities for the next NOCT president, 24.43% of the respondents emphasised vision and commitment to developing and elevating the sports sector, 22.60% valued leadership and dedication to the role, 20.86% favoured a candidate with proven achievements and strong connections domestically and internationally, 18.73% preferred a candidate with in-depth knowledge and understanding of sports development, 10.53% prioritised independence from political affiliations, and 2.85% selected other characteristics.