Thailand's best set to battle Korea's elite at Blue Canyon

Chanettee Wannasaen is ready to play in Phuket. (Photo supplied)

The highly-anticipated Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 2025 is set to tee off in Phuket next week, officially opening the 2025 KLPGA Tour season.

The excitement is heightened even further with 21 Thai golfers, who earned spots in the star-studded field, ready to go head-to-head with Korea's top superstars for a total purse of 27.65 million baht (US$800,000).

The tournament takes place from March 13-16 at the Blue Canyon Country Club (Canyon Course).

Tournament organisers confirmed a total field of 120 players, including 80 players from the KLPGA Order of Merit, international invitees, and a strong Thai contingent led by 21 homegrown pros receiving sponsor exemptions.

Leading the Thai charge are fan favourites such as Chanettee Wannasaen, Arpichaya Yubol, and Pornanong Phatlum. They are joined by rising talents such as Kiratritiya Fujaree, Wanwisa Sankapong and Ornkanok Sroisuwan. Adding extra firepower is Jaravee Boonchant, a rookie on the KLPGA Tour this season.

Apart from the 21 invited players, eight additional Thais secured places through the Thai LPGA Tour Order of Merit. They are Navaporn Soontreeyapas, Korkanok Soongpanhao, Pakine Kawinkaporn, Budsabakorn Sukapan, Pattararat Rattanawan, Chermalay Santivivatpong, Dusavee Supimjit and Napassawan Pabsimma.

Adding to the Thai firepower is Patcharajuta Kongkraphan, who punched her ticket via the Taiwan LPGA Tour quota, while Saranporn Kaewsrivan and Thanyrada Piddon earned their spots through the National Qualifiers.

The event also welcomes three amateur players, including two rising Thai stars -- Namo Luangnitikul and Angel Thongaram -- alongside Jiao Yingtong from China, adding a blend of youth and international flavour to the mix.