New VAR technology tests in Thailand a success

Listen to this article

The setup of a VAR operation room at a Thai league match.

Thai Leagues 1 and 2 successfully used VAR Cross Hair 3D technology for the first time over the past weekend.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT), under its president Nualphan Lamsam, is keen to upgrade its VAR system to the latest Cross Hair 3D technology.

The new technology will increase the number of operation rooms to eight.

This will be especially helpful on the final days of Thai League 1 and 2 competitions when all matches are played simultaneously on the same day.

Meanwhile, the FAT president has announced the cancellation of the domestic U23 League.

The association will organise a U21 competition instead on the same lines as in England starting next season.

The FAT will also change the quota of foreign and Asean players to five-plus-two per match in Thai League 1 next season.

"Allowing more players in a Thai League 1 game could have an impact on the national team, so we have decided to use this criteria in the next season on a trial basis," added Nualphan.