Draw leaves Buriram, Johor all square

Listen to this article

Buriram's Suphanat Mueanta, centre, in action against Johor Darul Ta'zim. (Photo supplied)

Thailand's Buriram United and Malaysian Johor Darul Ta'zim will go into next week's second leg of their AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 clash with nothing between them after the pair played out a tense 0-0 draw on Tuesday night.

Neither side was able to find a way through during the 90 minutes, with Suphanat Mueanta going closest to giving Osmar Loss Vieira's side an advantage in the home game only to see visiting goalkeeper Andoni Zubiaurre making a fine save from the forward's header with 25 minutes remaining.

The result was a re-run of the Southeast Asian rivals' meeting in the league phase and the pair will meet again at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor next Tuesday with a place in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite at stake.

Buriram head coach Osmar Loss felt his men had delivered a perfect performance despite settling for a 0-0 draw.

"In this game, I have to say that everything we did was perfect. Today, our overall performance was very good. We created a lot of chances, but we were unlucky not to score. Moreover, the opponents also defended really well, and that counts in football," said Osmar Loss.

"We have one week to prepare the team before going to Johor. We hope to get the victory there [Johor]."

Johor Darul Ta'zim coach Hector Bidoglio acknowledged his side's struggles but praised their resilience.

"The game was difficult but in our defensive behaviour, the team played very well. We were very compact but we need to improve our possession," said Bidoglio.

"Whenever we had the ball, we found it difficult to make the pass or find free space. Overall, I'm satisfied with the players because they played as a team and gave their all.

"The next game will also be difficult but we will be at home. It will be a different pitch, weather and fans so we need to show our potential. This result is good but at home we have to win and meet our target of qualifying for the next round."