Jeeno leads Thai challenge in Hainan

Jeeno Thitikul hits a shot during the HSBC Women's Championship in Singapore. (Photo: AFP)

World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul is among six Thai players competing at the US$2.5 million Blue Bay LPGA 2025 this week, the third and final stop of the Tour's Asian swing.

Four-time LPGA Tour winner Jeeno joins Chanettee Wannasaen, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Jasmine Suwannapura, Arpichaya Yubol and Wichanee Meechai at the LPGA tournament in Hainan.

Jeeno and the Thai contingent will be up against several of the Tour's top names this week, including Chinese major winner Yin Ruoning, France's Celine Boutier, Australia's Minjee Lee and 2024 Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue of Japan while Bailey Tardy is also returning to defend her title.

Jeeno is heading into the Hainan tournament in China this week on the back of an impressive run that saw her winning her season opening event on the Ladies European Tour in Saudi Arabia, claiming a third place at the Honda LPGA Thailand and finishing tied second at the Women's World Championship in Singapore on Sunday.

There are also 14 rookies in the field, most notably Epson Tour graduates Ingrid Lindblad, Cassie Porter, Jessica Porvasnik, Miranda Wang, Fiona Xu and Yahui Zhang, as well as 2024 Japan Classic winner Rio Takeda.

Another record

Jeeno collected $195,302 in Singapore to become the fastest player to reach $10 million in career earnings in the history of the LPGA Tour.

The 22-year-old, who joined the LPGA Tour in 2022, hit the $10 million mark in three years, one month and six days, now having $10,101,122 in official money to her credit after her performance in her second start of the 2025 season.

She beat Lorena Ochoa's long-standing record of four years, eight months and five days that had stood since she crossed the $10 million threshold in 2007. bangkok post/lpga.com