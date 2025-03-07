Infantino praises Thailand's progress under Nualphan

FAT president Nualphan Lamsam and Fifa chief Gianni Infantino in Zurich. (Photo supplied)

Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan Lamsam visited the headquarters of the world governing body, Fifa, in Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday and had a discussion on various issues for the development of Thai football.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Mattias Grafstrom warmly welcomed the FAT chief.

Infantino said, "I am very pleased to meet with the president of the Football Association of Thailand Ms Nualphan Lamsam at the Fifa office on Friday.

"The Thai national team have been successful under her leadership and we [Fifa] are very happy to provide guidance to young boys and girls in her beautiful country to know about football," he added.

Nualphan had also met with Infantino in Doha, Qatar, during the 2024 Fifa Intercontinental Cup final match between Spain's Real Madrid and Mexico's Pachuca in December last year.

She has also been invited to attend the Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States from June 14 to July 13 this year.