Muang Thong and Port all set for a fierce showdown

Muang Thong United players take part in a training session.

Former champions Muang Thong United will host arch-rivals Port at their Thunder Dome Stadium in the Thai League 1 this weekend.

The two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg of the season, and tomorrow's match could be another tight affair.

The Kirins are in sixth place with 35 points, one behind fifth-placed Port. Both teams have played 22 games so far.

Muang Thong will hope to return to winning ways after losing their last two matches against league leaders Buriram United and BG Pathum United.

Port will head into the crucial game on the back of a home win against Nakhon Ratchasima last Saturday.

In today's programme, Bangkok United host Chiang Rai United, while BG Pathum visit Nakhon Pathom United and Rayong welcome Sukhothai.

The Angels will likely pick up all three points at their home ground against a struggling Chiang Rai side, who are just three points above the relegation zone.

Pathum have won four of their last five matches while lowly Nakhon Pathom United are second-bottom with just 18 points from 23 games.

Tomorrow, Nakhon Ratchasima host Khon Kaen, Nongbua Pitchaya visit Ratchaburi and Uthai Thani face Prachuap.