Angels secure crucial victory

Bangkok United's Muhsen Al-Ghassani, centre, celebrates his goal against Chiang Rai United.

Bangkok United's Muhsen Al-Ghassani fired home an injury-time penalty to help the Angels secure three points with a 3-2 home victory over Chiang Rai United in a Thai League 1 battle on Saturday night.

Bangkok United are now two points behind leaders Buriram United, who have a game in hand.

The struggling Beetles shocked the hosts when Harhys Stewart set up Jordan Emaviwe for a header in the 28th minute, but Bangkok United levelled the score five minutes later with Mahmoud Eid tapping home a pass from Pokklaw A-Nan.

Three minutes later, the Angels got their second goal when Richairo Zivkovic heeled the ball to Nitipon Selanon to score. Chiang Rai equalised a minute before the break when Julio Ceasar's header floated into the net.

Bangkok United got the winning goal in the 14-minute injury-time when Julio Ceasar fouled Rungrat Poomjanthuek inside the box and the match referee awarded a spot kick after consulting the VAR.

Al-Ghassani stepped up and converted the penalty to seal three points for the home team.

Striker Eid, who was voted man of the match, said after the game: "We had set ourselves the target of winning this game and I am happy that we were able to achieve that.

"We conceded two goals tonight but were still to get three points which is great."

Also on Saturday night, Nakhon Pathom United's struggles continued as they were routed 4-1 at home BG Pathum United.

Rayong remained three points above the three-team relegation zone after a 2-1 victory over Sukhothai.