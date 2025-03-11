Thai giants Buriram United ready for Johor challenge

Buriram coach Osmar Loss addresses a press conference. (Photo: Hanif Hassan)

Buriram United will not be fazed by Johor Darul Ta'zim when the two sides face off in the second leg of their AFC Champions League Elite last 16 round encounter on Tuesday night.

Johor are unbeaten at home in the ACL Elite but Buriram coach Osmar Loss said that his side will draw inspiration from the fact that they held the Malaysian champions to a goalless draw in their League Stage encounter at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

The Malaysian champions, however, will be determined to maximise home ground advantage after walking away from the first leg with a valuable draw.

Loss said during a pre-match conference yesterday: "This will be an important game for both teams. We have met three times already and every player knows how to play.

"This is an important match and the game may look slow as any team scoring first could have a big advantage."

Port tame Muang Thong

Port put on a remarkable show as they defeated hosts Muang Thong United 2-1 in a Thai League 1 clash on Sunday night.

Elsewhere on Sunday night, Ratchaburi ran riot at home to trounce Nongbua Pitchaya 4-0, hosts Uthai Thani defeated PT Prachuap 3-1 and Nakhon Ratchasima beat visiting Khon Kaen United 3-1.

BG Sports wins rights

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has awarded a licence to BG Sports for the live telecasts of the national senior and U23 team's matches in the year 2025.

The matches will be streamed live on the BG Sports YouTube channel.