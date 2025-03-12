Dechapol and Supissara exit early at All England

Mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran were sent packing in the first round of the US$1.45 million BWF All England Open in Birmingham yesterday.

The Thai pair lost to top seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia 20-22, 21-9, 18-21 in a match that lasted an hour at the World Tour Super 1000 event at Birmingham's Utilita Arena.

It was a disappointing result for the Thai pair, coming off their victory at the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters last month.

The Malaysians, who lost to Dechapol and Supissara in the semi-finals of the season-opening Malaysia Open in January, will meet Alexander Dunn and Julie MacPherson of Scotland in the last 16.

Women's singles contenders Supanida Katethong, Ratchanok Intanon and women's doubles players Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong were due to play their first round matches later yesterday.

In the men's singles event, Toma Junior Popov of France defeated HS Prannoy of India 21-19, 21-16. The French player will play sixth seed Li Shifeng of China or Brian Yang of Canada in the last 16.

In today's action, men's fifth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the Olympic silver medallist, will play his first round match against Weng Hongyang of China.

Women's sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong and Busanan Ongbamrungphan will face Natsuki Nidaira of Japan and Chiu Pin-chian of Taiwan respectively.

Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard will take on Paulina Hankiewicz and Kornelia Marczak of Poland in the first round of the women's doubles event.