Thailand's paradise awaits as Park duo chases glory

KLPGA stars Park Ji-Young, left, and Park Hyun-Kyung. (Photo supplied)

PHUKET: KLPGA marquee players Park Ji-Young and Park Hyun-Kyung are set to unleash their A-game as they tee off the 2025 season at the high-stakes Blue Canyon Ladies Championship on Thursday.

Returning to the Blue Canyon Country Club, the duo is fired up for the intense competition. With a sizzling US$800,000 prize purse on the table, both stars have their sights locked on a top-10 finish, but in a field packed with elite contenders, they will need to bring their best to rise to the occasion.

This year's tournament has upped the ante, expanding from a 54-hole, three-day stroke play format to a more gruelling 72-hole, four-day battle.

The field is stacked with 80 top-ranked stars from the KLPGA Order of Merit, alongside sponsor-invited players and national qualifiers. Adding to the excitement, 21 Thai golfers will join the 120-player roster, competing on one of Asia's most revered championship courses.

Park Ji-Young, ranked No.3 on the KLPGA and a three-time winner last season, acknowledged the tournament's increased intensity.

"A lot has changed since last year, so I'm both excited and nervous. Playing in this season opener, my main goal is to finish in the top 10."

She also reminisced about her past success at Blue Canyon, particularly a stunning eagle on a par-5 hole despite the humid conditions. "The course holds great memories, and I'm also looking forward to indulging in Thailand's amazing food again!"

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Park Hyun-Kyung, the KLPGA's No.6 player, has sets her sights on a major leap from the 2024 season where she settled for tied 23rd.

"I vividly remember my debut in Phuket. It didn't go as planned, so I've worked hard in the off-season, focusing on my physical conditioning. My aim is to start strong, stay healthy, and secure a top-10 finish without putting too much pressure on myself," said the Korean star.

She also emphasised her efforts to sharpen her short game while maintaining her solid driving distance. Reflecting on her previous visit, she admired Blue Canyon's world-class layout, especially the stunning par-3 14th hole, famed for its breathtaking elevated tee shot.