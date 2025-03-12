Perfect your stance in 4 easy steps

Standing correctly to the ball is obviously extremely important for consistency and there's a four-step exercise that will help you to do just that. Firstly, standing upright, hold the club directly out in front of you. Then flex your knees until, when looking down, you can see half of your feet. Carry on the exercise by dropping your arms without bending forward, and then lastly, bend from your hips and stick your bottom out slightly. When the club touches the ground, Hey Presto, you will be in the perfect position from which to start a good swing.

Standing correctly at the ball is not the easiest thing in the world as it involves a certain amount of feel and this can vary from day to day. As we are not looking directly down at the target line when standing over the ball we're almost forced to aim by using just one eye. Only by standing behind the ball can we see clearly the ball-target line perfectly.

Generally speaking, the worse we are swinging the worse is our alignment to the ball. Alignment, as with ball position, often lends to compensating for the way we swing the club on any particular day or shot. For example, if a player is swinging too much from in-to-out they will inevitably place the ball back in their stance to allow for the error.

