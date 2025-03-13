No govt funds for Football Association of Thailand debt repayments

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports cannot provide the cash-strapped Football Association of Thailand (FAT) with any financial assistance for the purpose of repaying its debts, even though the ministry sympathises with the association, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Wednesday.

Nualphan: Inherited B132m debt

Neither could the money from the National Sports Development Fund be granted to the FAT for this purpose as the fund is strictly intended for sports development, not paying debts, he said.

The FAT suffered a new blow when the Supreme Court ordered it to pay 360 million baht in damages to Siam Sport Syndicate Plc for an "unfair" termination of a privileges and TV rights contract, in addition to the already massive debt incurred during and left over from the administration of its former chief, Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang, and the previous executive board.

Pol Gen Somyot Somyot served as the head of the national association for two terms spanning eight years and terminated the Siam Sport contract in 2016.

Nualphan Lamsam took over the reins of the FAT in February last year following a landslide victory, winning a record 68 votes from 73 members to become the association's first-ever woman president.

Following the court ruling last Thursday, she said on Tuesday that when she took the position, the FAT had only 27 million baht in its account with a debt of 132 million baht. The FAT also borrowed 155 million baht from Fifa which it had to repay in annual instalments. Ms Nualphan has vowed to take the former chief of the FAT to court for leaving the national governing body saddled with massive debt.

Mr Sorawong said all the ministry could do is arrange talks between Siam Sport Syndicate Plc and the FAT to negotiate the terms and other details of how the court-ordered financial compensation will be paid.

Pol Gen Somyot, meanwhile, told the Thai News Agency he was not worried about the lawsuit Ms Nualphan was threatening to pursue against him and the previous executive board because he was ready to defend himself against any allegations.

He also offered clarification on the termination of the contract with Siam Sport Syndicate Plc while he was the FAT chief, saying the cancellation concerned the latter's right to take care of benefits and privileges of the FAT, not the right to broadcast Thai League matches, which had been granted to TrueVisions.

The FAT in return continues receiving payments for the broadcasting right from TrueVisions, said Pol Gen Somyot.

Siam Sport Syndicate Plc sued the FAT for damages because the company purchased a TV broadcasting mobile unit and other equipment in advance, he said.

It had nothing to do with the broadcasting rights of these matches.

As for the 155-million-baht debt the FAT owed to Fifa, the money was spent on the FAT's operations and aid.