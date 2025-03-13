Mixed pair and Ratchanok dumped out of All England

Listen to this article

Mixed doubles players Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong became another Thai pair to bow out in the first round of the US$1.45 million BWF All England Open badminton championships in Birmingham yesterday.

The world No.19 duo lost to Chinese fifth seeds Feng Yanzhe and Wei Yaxin 14-21, 14-21 in the first round of the World Tour Super 1000 event at Birmingham's Utilita Arena.

Their defeat followed the first round exit of another mixed doubles pair, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran on Tuesday.

Women's singles stars Supanida Katethong, Ratchanok Intanon and women's doubles players Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong also bowed out in the first round on Tuesday.

Eighth seed Supanida was beaten by Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia 13-21, 11-21 and Ratchanok lost to Zhang Beiwen of the United States 21-12, 18-21, 19-21 while Laksika and Phataimas were tamed by Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi of Indonesia 7-21, 9-21.

Men's singles champion Jonatan Christie of Indonesia will continue his title defence with a last-16 match against Lakshya Sen of India today.

Third seed Christie began his campaign with a 21-11, 21-19 victory over Jun Hao Leong of Malaysia on Tuesday.

Top seed and 2018 winner Shi Yuqi of China dispatched Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-13, 21-8 and will next face Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan.

Meanwhile two-time world champion and last year's finalist Akane Yamaguchi will play Malvika Bansod of India for a spot in the women's singles quarter-finals today.

The Japanese third seed downed Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam 21-19 21-12 in her first round match on Tuesday.

Yamaguchi, winner in 2022, was forced to retire from the 2024 final due to a hip injury, allowing Spain's Carolina Marin, who has yet to return to the sport after the Olympics, to claim the title.