Thai, Korean stars set for tour opener

Two-time major winner Park Sung-Hyun of South Korea. PR

Phuket: Former major champion and world No.1 Park Sung-Hyun is set to compete in the US$800,000 (approximately 27.65 million baht) Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 2025, which gets underway at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket today.

The South Korean superstar, known for her fearless style and ice-cool composure under pressure, will headline the season-opening event of the KLPGA Tour. Park will go head-to-head with top KLPGA stars, rising international talents, and a strong Thai contingent in what promises to be a thrilling battle for early-season dominance.

Park, currently ranked 52nd in the world, sees this event as an opportunity to test her form early in the season.

"I see this as an opportunity to gauge my game at the start of the season. I'm grateful to the sponsors for the invitation. Although I'm not yet at full physical capacity, I'll do my best to put in a solid performance," said the 31-year-old, who last topped the world rankings in 2019.

A seven-time LPGA Tour winner, Park is best known for capturing two major championships -- the 2017 US Women's Open and the 2018 Women's PGA Championship. She also has 10 KLPGA Tour victories and made history in 2017 by becoming the first golfer since Nancy Lopez in 1978 to win both the LPGA Tour's Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year awards in the same season.

The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship, now in its second edition, will be contested on the Canyon Course, which was recently named "Thailand's Best Golf Course" at the 2024 World Golf Awards in Madeira, Portugal.