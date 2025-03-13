War Elephants welcome back Chanathip

Buriram United's Suphanat Mueanta, right, dribbles past Johor Darul Ta'zim's Afiq Fazail during the last 16 second leg match of the AFC Champions League Elite. (Photo supplied)

Chanathip Songkrasin has been handed a national team comeback as the crafty playmaker was on Wednesday named in a 23-strong Thai squad for the War Elephants international games during this month's Fifa Day break.

Thailand are hoping to make it to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia through a qualifying tournament, which will see six nations advance to the 24-team finals.

Thailand will play a warm-up against Afghanistan on March 21 before taking on Sri Lanka for their first game of the Asian Cup qualifying competition four days later.

Both matches will be played at Rajamangala National Stadium.

For the Asian Cup qualifiers, Thailand have been placed in Group D along with Turkmenistan, Taiwan and Sri Lanka.

A total of 24 teams are vying for six places in Saudi Arabia 2027, where they will join the 18 countries who have already made it to the finals.

Chanathip is likely to be paired with Supachok Sarachat, who plays for the J-League side Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, as an attacking midfielder.

Apart from Chanathip, Ratchaburi midfielder Thanawat Suenchitthaworn has also been recalled for the first time since making his national team debut at the 2020 Asean Cup.

Second-tier side Ayutthaya United's goalkeeper Phuwadol Pholsongkram is the only new player named in the squad announced by the Football Association of Thailand.

The players will report for training on March 17 at the BG Training Centre in the Rangsit area.

Buriram in ACL Elite last 8

Buriram United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite after sealing a hard-fought 1-0 win over Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim on Tuesday night.

Thailand forward Suphanat Mueanta struck the winner in the 58th minute to take the Thai champions through on aggregate as they sealed a return to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2013.

Johor had the ball inside Buriram's net in the first minute after Bergson tucked home a rebound from close range but it was chalked off for offside following a VAR check.