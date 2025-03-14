Dream call-up for Phuwadol

Listen to this article

Ayutthaya United goalkeeper Phuwadol Pholsongkram.

Goalkeeper Phuwadol Pholsongkram has vowed to do his best to repay the faith of coach Masatada Ishii after earning his first international call-up for Thailand's upcoming games during this month's Fifa Day break.

The 22-year-old custodian is one of the 23 players called up as the War Elephants are set to play a warm-up game against Afghanistan on March 21 before taking on Sri Lanka for their first game of the Asian Cup qualifying competition four days later.

Thailand hope to make it to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia through a qualifying tournament, which will see six nations advance to the 24-team finals.

Phuwadol, who plays for League 2 side Ayutthaya United, is the only newcomer in the 23-player squad. He has played for the U16, U19 and U23 national teams.

"I am very happy to have received the call-up. It is such a huge honour to be named in the Thai national team. At first I was shocked. I knew coach Masatada Ishii came to watch the games in Ayutthaya many times but he did not talk to me personally. I had no idea I would be one of the 23 players," said Phuwadol.

"It is really different from the time I was in the junior teams. This is a senior level and I will be with so many experienced players. When I was a kid, I dreamed of winning a cap maybe just once. I did not think the chance would come so soon for me.

I will try to gain as much experience as I can and learn from all the senior players and the coaching staff," he added.

Port hope to cage Angels

The match between hosts Port and Bangkok United will be the highlight of the Thai League 1 action this weekend.

Fifth-placed Port will head into Sunday's game at their PAT Stadium on the back of two successive wins while Bangkok United have also been in impressive form after winning their last three games.

The Angels, with 53 points from 24 games, are just two points behind leaders Buriram United but the Thunder Castle, who will host Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday, have a match in hand.

Meanwhile, third-placed BG Pathum United host Lamphan Warriors at their BG Stadium today.

The Rabbits are third with 42 points while Lamphun are ninth on 32.

The hosts are favourites to take all three points, with Brazilian striker Raniel Santana and playmaker captain, Chanathip Songkrasin, in fine form.