19 sports set for regional spectacle

Thailand gear up for the event with 19 approved sports

Maj Gen Osoth Bhavilai.(Photo supplied)

The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Asean Para Sports Federation has granted conditional approval and endorsement of 19 sports to be contested at the 13th Asean Para Games Thailand 2025.

The Games, which Thailand will be hosting for the second time in 18 years, will take place in Nakhon Ratchasima and Bangkok from Jan 20-26 next year.

However, the approval remains subject to changein the number of events offered. In its initial presentation to the Board, the Thailand Sports Organising Committee (Thasoc) proposed a total of 536 events for the Games.

"To ensure fairness to all participating countries, the board has advised the local organising committee to expand the list and number of events and provide additional options across the 19 sports. An Entry by Number exercise will then be conducted," said Maj Gen Osoth Bhavilai, president of the APSF Board of Executives (Exco), who also acted as secretary of the BoG, at a recent online meeting.

For comparison, the 11th Asean Para Games Solo in 2022 initially offered 924 events across 14 sports, finalising 455 events. In the 12th Asean Para Games Cambodia 2023, 986 events were proposed, with only 439 ultimately contested across 14 sports.

Thasoc has agreed to review and present a revised list of events across the 19 approved sports, which include: Archery, para athletics, para badminton, blind football, boccia, bowling, chess, cycling (road and track), CP football, goalball, judo, para powerlifting, para shooting, sitting volleyball, para swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing and wheelchair tennis.

Bowling will be the only sport to be contested in Bangkok.

The matter will be further deliberated and discussed during the 1st APSF-Thasoc Coordination Committee (CoComm) meeting, scheduled to take place in Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima between March 25-27.