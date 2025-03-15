Newcastle just want some big silverware

Newcastle just want some silverware Newcastle's date with destiny at Wembley Magpies take a shot at ending 69 years of hurt

It is no secret Newcastle United are in desperate need of silverware and they have the opportunity to pick up their first trophy in 69 years when they appear in the Carabao Cup (aka League Cup/EFL Cup) at Wembley tomorrow.

The only thing standing in their way is the minor matter of league leaders Liverpool who will still be smarting over being knocked out of the Champions League by PSG.

Newcastle fans don't need reminding that they made it to the final only two years ago but lost 2-0 to Manchester United with goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford. Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier admitted this week "the emotion in that final got the better of us." However, he reckons the team are much more relaxed this time around.

There is still an air of excitement amongst players and fans. Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes likened it to Newcastle's "World Cup".

The Reds will have to regroup after their disappointing loss to PSG. However, they beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Premier League only a couple of weeks ago and will be feeling they can do it again at Wembley.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot remained upbeat saying the narrow PSG loss was "the best game I've ever been involved in." His main concern is the fitness of key player Trent Alexander-Arnold, who limped off in the PSG game. Newcastle will be missing Anthony Gordon through suspension.

It is argued that the big clubs still regard the EFL Cup as an unnecessary distraction, a competition not worth shedding too many tears over if they get knocked out. But this is not reflected by the results in recent years with the big clubs increasingly monopolising possession.

In the last 10 seasons, the winners have been the two Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Chelsea. Liverpool, who are the defending champions, have won the trophy 10 times while Pep Guardiola was happy enough to claim the silverware four seasons in a row (2018-21) with Manchester City.

For many years Newcastle have been dubbed a "sleeping giant" but that has changed under the new regime with Eddie Howe at the helm backed by the Saudi treasure chest. The club has spent wisely in the transfer market and they currently hold sixth place in the Premier League. The Magpies have a proud history, but little to cheer about in recent years. They have won the English league title four times, but three of those were more than a century ago and their last top flight league success was back in 1927.

They were runners-up in the Premier League for two successive seasons in 1996 and 1997 when Kevin Keegan was manager. Those were truly exciting times on the Tyne with a talented squad including the likes of Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and David Ginola.

Newcastle have an impressive FA Cup record, having won on six occasions, including three times in five years in the 1950s during the days of the great Jackie Milburn. But their last Cup triumph was a 3-1 win over Manchester City back in 1955.

Former Newcastle chairman Sir John Hall once said of his club: "We are like the Basques, we are fighting for a nation, the Geordie nation. Football is tribalism and we are the Mohicans."

A bit of that spirit at Wembley tomorrow might just do the trick.