F1 CEO due in town for talks on Bangkok race

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is set to visit Thailand after the Australian Grand Prix for talks over a potential race in Bangkok, according to a British media report.

The 2025 F1 calendar includes 24 grands prix, with the season opening race taking place in Melbourne today. However, there are still many potential new hosts seeking a spot in future years.

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort will drop off the calendar after 2026, the Belgian Grand Prix has signed an agreement to host races on a rotational basis while Madrid will replace Barcelona as host of the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 to 2035.

"The good thing that we were able to do in the last couple of years has been to focus on the places that we believe represent the future for Formula 1," Domenicali told Sky Sports on Friday.

"In terms of promoters and tracks that we are already at, we have a long-term standing agreement with a lot of them that enables them to invest, to improve the facility, to improve the quality of the entertainment that we need to give to our fans.

"We receive a lot of attention from other places in the world. After finishing the race here in Melbourne, I go to Bangkok to see... there is a potential interest to develop something there," he told the news outlet.

Hopes for a street race around Bangkok arose last year when former prime minister Srettha Thavisin attended the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and revealed afterwards he had held talks with Domenicali.

Srettha, who was replaced in August 2024, said hosting an F1 race "resonates with our policy to place Thailand on the global radar for international events and activities."