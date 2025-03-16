Flawless Park joins Yoo at top in Phuket

Listen to this article

Fighting on: Arpichaya Yubol is five shots off the pace at the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship.

Phuket: Two-time KLPGA winner Park Bok-Yeom delivered a flawless six-under-par 66 to seize a share of the lead alongside fellow South Korean Yoo Hyun-Jo after the third round of the US$800,000 Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 2025 at Blue Canyon Country Club yesterday.

Park, ranked 27th on the KLPGA, carded six birdies, including four on the back nine, to reach 14-under-par 202 in the season-opening event and the only KLPGA-sanctioned tournament held outside South Korea this year.

"I think today wasn't anything special. I played the same as yesterday, starting with back-to-back birdies on holes 6 and 7," said the 26-year-old, who is chasing her third tour victory.

"Hopefully, I can do the same in the final round. I just try to take it one hole at a time. And with this hot weather, it feels like a trip to Hawaii," she added.

Yoo, the world No.66 and ranked seventh on the KLPGA, kept pace with a solid five-under 67, sinking seven birdies against two bogeys. Both she and Park capped their rounds with a birdie on hole 18 to establish a four-shot cushion heading into today's finale.

"I tried to play a more aggressive game today, and since my shots were working well from the start, things went smoothly. But there were two shots I regretted, and I think both resulted in bogeys. I'll try to be more cautious in those areas tomorrow," said the 20-year-old Yoo, seeking her second KLPGA title after clinching the KB Financial Group STAR Championship last year.

Trailing four shots behind the leaders at 10-under 206 were a quartet of contenders, including Lee Ga-Young, who posted a 68 with six birdies, including four in a row from holes 13 to 16, offset by two bogeys.

Halfway co-leaders Miyu Yamashita of Japan and Li Shuying of China each signed for a 71, while Hwang You-Min carded a 69 to join them in a tie for third.

Thailand's top contender, Arpichaya Yubol, battled through inconsistent putting but managed a 69 to sit five shots back at nine-under 207. She remains the only Thai player in the top 10 after 54 holes.

"Overall, it was still a good round for me, even though I missed some scoring opportunities. I woke up this morning feeling no pain in my wrist for the first time in three days, which really gave me a good boost," said the 22-year-old Arpichaya, aiming to become the first Thai champion on the KLPGA Tour.

Bae So-Hyun also carded a 70 to join Arpichaya at nine-under.