Pathum United edge Warriors at home

In control: BG Pathum's Chanathip Songkrasin dribbles past a Lamphun player.

BG Pathum United defender Christian Gomis netted the only goal of the night as the Rabbits secured three points following a 1-0 home victory over 10-man Lamphun Warriors in a Thai League battle on Friday night.

Gomis headed in the winner three minutes after the break.

Lamphun Warriors created the first scoring opportunity of the match in the 13th minute but Junior Batista's header missed the target.

The hosts came close in the 40th minute when playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, who was recalled to the national team on Wednesday, moved up and slipped the ball to Gakuto Notsuda, who shot it wide.

There were celebrations in the stands early in the second half as Notsuda opened the ball for Gomis to put the Rabbits ahead 1-0.

Pathum United had another chance in the 55th minute of the match but Santiparb Channgom's blistering shot was warded off by Lamphun goalkeeper Nont Muangngarm.

Lamphun were left with 10 men on the pitch in the six-minute injury time when Totsaporn Chuchin fouled a home team player and was red-carded by the match referee.