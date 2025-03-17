Sukhothai snap 8-match winless streak

Sukhothai FC players celebrate after scoring against Ratchaburi. SUKHOTHAI FC

Sukhothai ended an eight-match winless streak with a surprise 2-1 home victory over fourth-ranked Ratchaburi in a Thai League encounter on Saturday night.

The Dragons were rattled in the first 15 minutes of the match and were never truly able to recover from the early strikes by Hikaru Matsui and Tassanapong Muaddarak that put Sukhothai on course to victory.

Ratchaburi pulled one back in the 23rd minute but their subsequent efforts to score did not yield any goals.

Sukhothai goalkeeper Kittiphan Sangsuk, who put on an impressive show on Saturday night, said after the match: "We had lost many matches before this game so everyone was kind of determined to do well in this one.

"It was a great team effort in which everyone helped everyone, and we were able to claim three points from the match.

"I am hoping that this victory after going eight matches without one will help the team regain confidence. For the remaining games, we will try to do our best."

Nakhon Pathom triumph

Hosts Nakhon Pathom United got the winning goal at the stroke of hour through Fergus Tierney which helped the team pick up three important points against Uthai Thani 1-0 on Saturday night.

Tierney gave Nakhon Pathom United the advantage in the 60th minute and the home team were able to hold onto it until the final whistle.

It was a commendable defensive effort by Nakhon Pathom as they were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when Sunchai Chaolaokhwan was sent off for an aggressive tackle after a VAR check by the match referee.

Uthai Thani tried to make the most of their advantage in numbers but saw a powerful shot by Ricardo Santos saved by Nakhon Pathom goalkeeper Wattanachai Srangthongchan in the 87th minute.

Khon Kaen fall flat at home

Hosts Khon Kaen United's struggles in the top flight continued on Saturday night when they conceded a first-half goal to go down 1-0 to Nongbua Pitchaya in a northeastern derby.

Jorge Fellipe scored the winning goal during the three minutes injury time before the break to help his team captured three points from the away game.

Bottom-placed Khon Kaen are staring at relegation with a meagre haul of 12 points from 25 games this season.