Suchai has a big plan to boost sports

Suchai Pornchaisakudom speaks to the press yesterday.

Suchai Pornchaisakudom, a candidate for the position of national Olympic chief, unveiled his vision to establish a 200-million-baht annual fund to support national sports associations.

He also praised Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), for her significant contributions to Thai sports.

"Thailand is fortunate to have many talented and capable sports leaders. Khunying Patama, as an IOC member, has played a crucial role in bridging Thai sports with the global sporting community," he said.

Khunying Patama is reportedly set to be nominated by several sports associations for the presidency of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT).

Suchai, the president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand, outlined his vision for the first time as he seeks the NOCT presidency. He emphasised his plan to secure 100-200 million baht annually from private sector sponsorships to create a fund aimed at alleviating financial constraints faced by sports associations.

This fund, he clarified, would not be a handout but rather a revolving financial resource to help associations cover urgent expenses while awaiting official subsidies from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

Suchai highlighted his extensive experience in the sports industry, having worked in international boxing for over 20 years, collaborated with the Thailand Swimming Association, and currently leading the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand.

Throughout his tenure, he has observed and understood the challenges facing Thai sports, particularly issues related to athlete allowances, team preparations, and competition management.

"I am committed to the development of Thai sports and want to assure everyone that I have no hidden personal interests. My candidacy offers an alternative for national sports associations to consider," said Suchai.

Additionally, he expressed his ambition for Thailand to reclaim its role as a host nation for the Asian Games in 2038, a goal he believes is achievable.

His candidacy sets the stage for a highly anticipated NOCT election that will determine the future of Thai sports leadership on March 25.