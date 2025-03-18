Buriram drawn to face Al Ahli

Buriram players congratulate Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, third left, for scoring the team's second goal against Nakhon Ratchasima.

Buriram United, the only Thai team left in the AFC Champions League Elite, will face Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia in the quarter-finals.

The battle lines were drawn following the conclusion of the finals draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Al Ahli have been unbeaten in this season's campaign with nine wins and a draw.

The Finals will witness seven highly anticipated matches taking place in a unique centralised format between April 25 and May 3 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

As for the results of the draw on Monday, four-time Asian champions and top seeds Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia will face the South Korea's Gwangju FC.

Second seeds Yokohama F Marinos of Japan will take on Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr Club, with both sides aiming to win the title for the first time.

Japan's Kawasaki Frontale will meet the 2011 champions Al Sadd SC of Qatar.

The first quarter-final is scheduled to take place on April 25, with the second and third last eight ties set for April 26, and the final one to be played on April 27.

The semi-finals will be contested on April 29 and 30, with the final match to be staged on May 3.

Big win for Thunder Castle

Buriram showed red-hot form on Sunday night as they thrashed Nakhon Ratchasima 5-0 in a Thai League 1 game.

In other Sunday night games, hosts Port and Bangkok United played out a goalless draw, struggling Chiang Rai United edged 10-man Rayong 1-0 at home and PT Prachuap hammered Muang Thong United 5-0.