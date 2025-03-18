ONE Championship releases six fighters from MMA and Muay Thai rosters

Oh Ho Taek, Aaron Canarte, Timur Chuikov, Josue Cruz, Craig Coakley and Karim Bennoui all gone from the martial arts organisation

ONE Championship has released six fighters from its roster, according to the martial arts promotion’s official website.

The status of “former ONE athlete” was added to the profile pages of the affected athletes on Monday.

Oh Ho Taek, Aaron Canarte, Timur Chuikov, Josue Cruz, Craig Coakley and Karim Bennoui have all seemingly now left the organisation.

South Korean MMA featherweight Oh, 31, went 1-2 across three fights in ONE Championship. “Spider” took a split decision on his October 2022 debut against Ryogo Takahashi before a 44-second TKO loss to Akbar Abdullaev in March 2023, and a unanimous decision defeat by Shamil Gasanov in January 2024.

The 28-year-old Canarte debuted in July 2023, also losing to the now No 1-ranked Abdullaev via first-round TKO, and by unanimous decision to Gasanov in August 2024. Ecuador’s “Tommy Gun” was then submitted by Mongolia’s Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu – on a brief visit up from the MMA bantamweight division – in the first round in January.

Muay Thai strawweight Chuikov, 22, went 0-2 last year, getting handed a first-round TKO by Thongpoon PK Saenchai before Issei Yohana beat him by unanimous decision.

Mexico’s Muay Thai flyweight Josue Cruz, 29, was knocked out in 35 seconds on his ONE debut by Walter Goncalves, in the first round of a flyweight grand prix in May 2022. He came back to suffer two more first round knockouts in 2024, by Sean Climaco and Johan Ghazali.

Irish Muay Thai bantamweight Coakley, 32, was knocked out on his debut by Suablack in December 2023, before a unanimous decision defeat by Rambolek in August 2024.

Algeria’s Bennoui, 37, fought just once in ONE, losing a unanimous decision to Seksan in November 2023.