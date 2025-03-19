Pathum ace Airfan replaces injured Sasalak in Thai side

Listen to this article

Airfan Doloh in action for the Thai national team during a recent game.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii has called up Airfan Doloh as a replacement for Sasalak Haiprakhon, who has been forced to pull out of the national team with an injury.

The War Elephants are scheduled to play a warm-up game against Afghanistan on Friday before kicking off their campaign for a place in the AFC Asian Cup finals with a qualifying round match against Sri Lanka four days later.

Both matches will take place at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium.

Buriram United left wing-back Sasalak suffered a groin injury during a Thai League 1 match on Sunday night.

Ishii and his coaching staff have decided to replace him with BG Pathum United midfielder Airfan.

Airfan joined the national team training camp on Tuesday.

Both matches will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV (32) and the BG Sports YouTube channel.

Buriram ready for battle

Chonchanok Chidchob has said Buriram United are ready to spring some surprises after they were drawn to face Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Thunder Castle are the only Thai team left in the competition.

The Buriram United vice president said, "Reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament is a dream come true for our team but we would like to continue this journey.

"We hope to continue to surprise everyone in this competition. As they say, in the world of football, anything can happen."