Alignment the secret to better swing

Your knees and hips should be more or less parallel to the line of where you're trying to hit the ball; however, a fade or draw will need a little adjustment. Your shoulders should have the feeling of being a touch open and your right arm the same height as your left or even ever so slightly higher than your left.

There are a couple of reasons for attempting to get this feeling. Firstly, your shoulders will be slightly open at impact, not because of your hands rolling over but because of the rotary motion of your body. Your shoulders will be open as the club makes contact with the ball. A unit feeling of club, hands, arms and chest should be your main goal as you swing through the ball. Beware of not allowing your right arm becoming too high when addressing the ball as this might force you to move the club on an outside path when taking the club away from the ball.

Also, make sure that your eyes are aligned correctly because if your eyeline is not parallel to the line on which the ball must start, then it would be easy to get a distorted view of the target. This in turn, could lead to you starting the club back on the wrong path. Make sure that your head is slightly tilted to your right as this will allow your eyes to be parallel to the target line.

