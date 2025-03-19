Thailand aims for F1 street race in 2028 after Domenicali talks

Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali, left, pays a courtesy call on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of Thailand hosting a Formula 1 race. The government expects a race to take place in 2028. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met Formula One (F1) chief Stefano Domenicali on Tuesday and said the government would commission a feasibility study into hosting a Grand Prix on a Bangkok street circuit from 2028.

F1 already has a crowded schedule of 24 races around the world with four in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Singapore Grand Prix in Southeast Asia.

Thailand has a Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) accredited track in the northeastern province of Buri Ram, which currently hosts a round of the MotoGP motorcycling world championships, but the proposal is for a street race in the kingdom's capital.

MotoGP at the Chang International Circuit, Buri Ram. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

"We had the opportunity to discuss the opportunity of Thailand to host the Formula 1 race, which is a great sport with a worldwide following," the Prime Minister posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the meeting with Domenicali at Government House in Bangkok.

"The government confirmed that it will study this joint investment, including the study of the race route, the investment budget, and the value for Thailand to receive from hosting the race."

Ms Paetongtarn said she thought hosting a race would be an opportunity to upgrade Bangkok's infrastructure -- the city's roads are notoriously clogged -- and attract more tourists from abroad, particularly visitors in the "high-end" market.

"I believe that all Thai people will benefit from organising this event, whether it is large-scale infrastructure investment, job creation, new income generation, and importing new technologies and innovations," she added.

"I am confident that this project will be successful. It is another important opportunity for the country to organise a world-class event."

F1 chief executive Domenicali also posted a statement on X, describing the plans for a Bangkok race as "impressive". "I am looking forward to continuing our discussions in the weeks and months ahead," the Italian added.