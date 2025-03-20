Thailand eye good start to Asian Cup bid -- Supachok

Supachok Sarachat takes part in a training session of the national team. (Photo supplied)

Attacking midfielder Supachok Sarachat is hoping for a good result in Thailand's first qualifying game for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup against Sri Lanka next week.

The War Elephants are scheduled to play a warm-up game against Afghanistan Friday night before taking on the Sri Lankans on Tuesday night.

Both matches will be played at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium.

Supachok, who plays for the J-League club Consadole Sapporo, said on Wednesday after a training session that the Thai players must pay attention to what national team coach Masatada Ishii says.

"We aren't excessively worried about the match against Sri Lanka but we must focus on our own game and follow the gameplan worked out by the coach," said the midfielder.

"If we can play according to the tactics, then I think we can win our first match of the campaign.

"The coach plans to try out a few things in the warm-up game with Afghanistan, so that match is also important for us."

Thailand are hoping to make it to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia through the qualifying tournament, which will see six nations advance to the 24-team finals.

They have been placed in Group D along with Turkmenistan, Taiwan and Sri Lanka.

A total of 24 teams are vying for six places in Saudi Arabia 2027, where they will join the 18 countries who have already made it to the finals.

Supachok added: "I am always happy to play for my country and this time I am fully fit.

"The atmosphere in the training camp is also very good and I don't think the hot weather in Bangkok will be a problem for anyone in the team."

Both matches will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV (32) and the BG Sports YouTube channel.