Patrik: Chanathip's return will boost us

Thailand's Patrik Gustavsson takes part in a training session. (Photo supplied)

Thailand striker Patrik Gustavsson believed the return of Chanathip Songkrasin will give the War Elephants a big boost as they prepare for the first qualifying game for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup against Sri Lanka next week.

Thailand will take on Afghanistan in a warm-up match at Rajamangala National Stadium today before taking on the Sri Lankans at the same venue on Tuesday.

"I think everyone is ready for the two matches. We have been training for a few days now and learning the tactics from the coach [Masatada Ishii]. We have adjusted ourselves well. The atmosphere in the team is really good at the moment," said Patrik.

"I am very happy to have a chance to play for the national team. My confidence is growing and I'm still excited every time I receive my call-up. I will try to do my best in both games."

Patrik added Chanathip's presence in the team will be crucial to their performance in both matches.

"Comparing this squad to the Asean Cup team, I think this team has more experience. Chanathip Songkrasin, who is such an experienced player, can give the team a lift.

"A match against Afghanistan will be a good opportunity for our team to see where we are at the Asian level. I believe we can put on a good performance against them. The same can be said about the game against Sri Lanka. We want to win both games," he added.

Meanwhile, BG Pathum United's Santiparb Janngom has been called up to replace Thitathorn Aksornsri, who has pulled out from the team on Wednesday.

The Uthai Thani left wing-back suffered an injury during training.

The match between Thailand and Afghanistan will kick off at 8pm and will be shown live on Thai Rath TV and the BG Sports YouTube channel.