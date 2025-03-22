Thai Tour ready to roll in Sa Kaeo

The Tour of Thailand 2025 will be held from March 24-April 2. (Photo supplied)

The Tour of Thailand 2025 will take place in Sa Kaeo next week.

The event, which will be held from March 24 to April 2, will take place in nine districts of Sa Kaeo with a total distance of 1,071.21km.

The men's event includes six stages from March 24-29 while the three-stage women's race will be held from March 31-April 2. "There will be a lot of international cyclists participating in the Tour of Thailand 2025. We expect a lot of visitors during the tournament, which will drive tourism and the economy," Kritsada Tanterdtid, secretary to Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, said while presiding over a press conference yesterday.

"Last year, there were 37 million people visiting Thailand, and we expect around 39-40 million people this year. The Tour of Thailand 2025 cycling tournament is one of the driving forces that will attract tourists, especially those with high purchasing power," he added.

"It will be a good opportunity for Thai cyclists to compete and gain experience for future international tournaments as well."

Gen Decha Hemkrasi, president of the Thai Cycling Association, added, "The race route will pass through many important tourist attractions in Sa Kaeo, which will help promote tourism in the province."

Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Photisat added, "We've prepared everything to ensure maximum safety for cyclists participating in the Tour of Thailand. Plenty of accommodation and food options are available for athletes, officials and tourists who will visit the province during the tournament."