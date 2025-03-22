Patama bows out of presidency race

Listen to this article

IOC member Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, right, with the new IOC president Kristy Coventry in Greece. (Photo supplied)

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, an IOC member and president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, has announced her decision to withdraw from candidacy for the presidency of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) in the interest of unity within the Thai sports community.

Khunying Patama was widely expected to be nominated by several sports associations on March 25, when sports federations and relevant organisations vote for the new NOCT president. She had received strong backing and previously stated that she would be ready to take on the role if nominated.

Acknowledging the intense competition leading up to the election, she noted that each candidate has his own team. As an active IOC member, she carefully assessed the situation and ultimately chose to step aside, despite having substantial support and a well-prepared team.

Her decision, she explained, aims to ease concerns within the IOC regarding an IOC member running for NOCT presidency. While some countries allow the same person to hold both IOC and NOC leadership roles for administrative efficiency, Khunying Patama emphasised that preserving unity within Thailand's sporting community takes precedence.

"I want to ensure a positive and cooperative environment in Thai sports, both before and after the election. We are all colleagues who have worked together and will continue to do so. I sincerely apologise to my supporters and believe that a two-candidate race is sufficient," she said.

Khunying Patama also expressed confidence in the two candidates for the NOCT presidency -- Suchai Pornchaisakudom, president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand, and Pimol Srivikorn, president of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand -- noting that both possess the qualifications to lead and develop Thai sports.

Although she will not contest the presidency, she reaffirmed her commitment to leveraging her IOC role to foster sports collaboration both in Thailand and internationally, ensuring continued progress for Thai sports.

Khunying Patama revealed that the IOC had been prepared to send an observation team to ensure a fair and transparent election, as it did in 2001 when two candidates competed. Some IOC representatives also inquired whether political or governmental influence played a role in the election process. She firmly denied any such interference, stating that Thailand's election remains strictly sports-focused.

She reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to hosting international sporting events, particularly the 2030 Youth Olympic Games, with a cost-efficient approach compared to the Summer Olympics. However, she acknowledged strong competition from other Asian nations for the hosting rights.

In another development, Khunying Patama congratulated Kirsty Coventry, a five-time Olympian from Zimbabwe and a close IOC colleague, on her election as the new IOC president. Coventry, 42, becomes the 10th IOC president and the first woman to hold the position in history.

During the 144th IOC Session in Greece, several IOC members also took an interest in the upcoming NOCT election, as many of the IOC's 206 member nations are holding executive committee elections within a year of the Paris Olympics. Some IOC members suggested that Thailand's NOCT election process adopt a formal application system and a designated platform for candidates to present their visions before voting, similar to the IOC presidential election process.