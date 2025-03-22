Redemption for striker Joelinton thanks to 'best coach' Howe

Newcastle United’s Joelinton. (Photo: AFP)

Just about everything has been said about Newcastle's historic victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley last weekend. It might surprise some that Eddie Howe is the first English manager to win a domestic trophy since Harry Redknapp lifted the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008.

Something that deserves more attention is the way Howe transformed Joelinton from a misfiring striker into an extremely effective midfielder. Joelinton, or to give his full name, Joelinton Cassio Apolinario de Lira, was ecstatic at the end of the match and had every reason to be.

Anyone who has followed Newcastle in recent years will be aware that when Joelinton arrived at St James Park from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in 2019 for a record £40 million there were considerable expectations. Newcastle had been struggling and needed some zip up front. Alas that's not what they got.

After a while it became clear to Newcastle fans Joelinton was not a natural striker. He missed a host of chances in his first season, scoring just two goals in 38 appearances. The following season was a slight improvement but four goals in 31 games was not what the Magpies' fans wanted.

It didn't help that another striker signed at the time, Paraguayan winger Almiron, also struggled to find the back of the net. Newcastle fans began to display frustration at their lack of goals although they admired their effort. It just wasn't working.

However things changed dramatically when Howe, backed by the Saudi coffers, took over in November 2021. Howe had done his homework on Joelinton and believed he would be better utilised as a hard-tackling midfielder and it worked a treat. Joelinton adapted to his new role and clearly enjoyed it as he regained confidence and no longer had the pressure of having to score goals.

His transformation was recognised by the fans and Joelinton became a crowd favourite to the extent that he was named Newcastle Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

His progress has since been affected by injury but this season he has been back at his best and was one of the outstanding players in the win over Liverpool.

Joelinton's ultimate success is a tribute to Howe's coaching skills. "He's the best coach I've ever had," JoeLinton said after the Wembley triumph. "He improved me, but not just me... all of us."

Another player to have benefitted from Howe's coaching is local Northumberland lad Dan Burn, 32, who played his heart out against Liverpool and scored the opening goal with a fine header. He went on to be named Player of the Match.

Burn praised Howe after the game: "First and foremost he wants to know you as a person rather than as just a footballer. That's what sets him above other managers."

The icing on the cake for Burn was getting a call from England manager Thomas Tuchel informing him he had been selected for the Three Lions squad. It was a terrific moment for Burn. "The new manager has taken a chance on me and I want to grasp the opportunity," he said. "I did think it had passed me by at 32."

It will come as no surprise Newcastle fans are still savouring their Wembley triumph. The headline in the Times newspaper summed things up nicely: "Newcastle end 70 years of hurt."