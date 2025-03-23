Suchai to have Thaksin on his side if elected

Big boost: NOCT presidential candidate Suchai Pornchaisakudom.

Suchai Pornchaisakudom said former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has agreed to become his chief advisor if he wins the presidential election of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) next week.

Suchai, who is president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand, is one of the two candidates in the running for the NOCT top job.

Pimol Srivikorn, president of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, is the other candidate.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and president of the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT), pulled out of the race on Friday.

The NOCT election is set to take place on Tuesday.

“To ensure that the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, the Sports Authority of Thailand, sport associations and the government sector are able to work together to develop Thai sports and push for our athletes’ international success, I’ve invited former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to be an advisory chairman if I am elected as the new NOCT president and he has already agreed to take on the role,” said Suchai.

“I am committed to the development of Thai sports. I want to modernise Thai sports in all aspects and help athletes to become successful internationally.

“I also would like to push for Thailand to be a host nation for the Asian Games in 2038.”

“To have Mr Thaksin as the chief advisor will help make all the projects happen and benefit sport associations and the country. And I again want to assure everyone that I have no hidden personal interests,” Sucahiadded.

Suchai had earlier unveiled his plan to establish a 100-million-baht annual fund to support national sports associations.

The fund, according to Suchai, will come from private sector sponsorships to help associations cover urgent expenses while awaiting official subsidies from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).