Patrik bags a brace in impressive Thai victory over Afghanistan

Two-goal hero: Thailand’s Patrik Gustavsson celebrates his goal.

Thailand warmed up for their looming 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Sri Lanka with a 2-0 victory over Afghanistan on Friday night.

Striker Patrik Gustavsson delivered the triumph with quick goals either side of halftime at Rajamangala National Stadium.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii praised Patrik for his stellar performance but also appreciated the work put in by all the members of the team.

“We didn’t have much time to prepare for this warm-up game, so I am happy with the result,” said the Japanese tactician.

“There are some new faces in the squad and they are the future of the Thai national team.

“We selected only those players who have been performing impressively for their club in domestic competitions and it resulted in a good show by the team tonight.

“What we need at the moment is a natural left wing back. It isn’t easy to find gifted young players for the position, but Nicholas Mickelson did well for us in the role in the second half.

“Our scoring also needs improvement. We created so many opportunities tonight but were unable to convert them.

“Our defence wasn’t also up to the mark in the first half.”

Ishii added that the War Elephants’ victory was a gift for Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan Lamsam who celebrated her birthday on Friday.

The Thais will take on Sri Lanka at the same venue on Tuesday in a qualifying game for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia.

They have been placed in Group D along with Turkmenistan, Taiwan and Sri Lanka. A total of 24 teams are vying for six places in Saudi Arabia 2027.

The match will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV (32) and the BG Sports YouTube channel.