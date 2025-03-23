Sports leaders rue Patama's decision to quit NOCT race

Prominent figures in Thai sports have expressed disappointment over Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul’s decision not to run for the presidency of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT), citing her strong qualifications and significant contributions to Thai and international sports.

Khunying Patama, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and president of the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT), recently announced her decision to withdraw from the NOCT election scheduled for Tuesday. She stated that her withdrawal was in the best interest of maintaining unity within the Thai sports community while reaffirming her commitment to supporting both domestic and international sports initiatives.

Group Captain Veerayuth Didyasarin, president of the Royal Aeronautic Sports Association Of Thailand, expressed regret over her withdrawal, emphasising that Khunying Patama would have been an ideal candidate to lead NOCT. He recalled how she played a crucial role in resolving long-standing issues within Asian air sports, where overlapping organisations had caused complications. Four years ago, she successfully mediated with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), leading to the official recognition of the Airsport Federation of Asia under his leadership.

Similarly, Wallee Saengwilai, secretary general of the Ice Hockey Association of Thailand, shared her disappointment over Khunying Pattama's withdrawal. She noted that the Ice Hockey Association had frequently sought her advice on securing funding and fostering international collaborations with Asian and global federations. Khunying Patama had always provided assistance without hesitation, earning deep respect from the international ice hockey community.

Wallee also praised Khunying Patama’s sportsmanship and her decision to prioritise unity over competition within the Thai sports sector. However, she suggested that, if possible, discussions should take place before the election to appoint Khunying Patama as president for at least one term, given her neutrality and seniority in sports administration.