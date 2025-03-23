Captain Peeradol expects a better show in WC qualifier

Peeradol Chamratsamee takes part in a training session. (Photo supplied)

Thailand captain Peeradol Chamratsamee is hoping the War Elephants will put on a better show in their first Asian Cup qualifying round game with Sri Lanka Tuesday night.

Peeradol was not impressed with Thailand’s 2-0 victory over Afghanistan on Friday night in a warm-up game at Rajamangala National Stadium.

“The 2-0 is not a pleasing score for our team because we had so many chances to score but weren’t accurate enough,” said the Port midfielder.

“High on the list of things that we need to improve before facing Sri Lanka is our attacking game. We need to be both creative and sharper in front of goal.

“We need three points from our match against Sri Lanka. It is the first game for us in the Asian Cup qualifying tournament so we must try to start with a win.

“We must score as many goals as possible because the goal difference can come in handy at a later stage.”

“I think we have very good attacking players in this squad. We just need to wait for the staff coaches to come up with a gameplan.

“There some good players like Jaroensak Wonggorn and Ekanit Panya who are not in the team, but we do have some very talented young players who will be forming the backbone of the national side in the future.”

The Thais will take on Sri Lanka at the Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday in the qualifying game for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia.

The two teams are in Group D along with Turkmenistan and Taiwan. A total of 24 teams are vying for six places in Saudi Arabia 2027.

The match will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV (32) and the BG Sports YouTube channel.