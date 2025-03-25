War Elephants ready for Sri Lanka battle Tuesday night

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii addresses a press conference on Monday.

Thailand kick off their campaign for a place in the 2027 Asian Cup finals with a game against Sri Lanka at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium Tuesday night.

Thailand are fresh from a 2-0 victory over Afghanistan in a warm-up match at the same venue on Friday night.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii told a pre-match press conference yesterday that he plans to start with the same line-up that defeated Afghanistan.

Ishii said: "We are in a situation where we must win the group to qualify for the Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia.

"From the short training stint that we have had and the match against Afghanistan, I can say that we are ready for the match against Sri Lanka.

"All the players did well in the Afghanistan game so there is no reason for me to change the starting line-up for the qualifying match.

"We have studied the tapes of the game between Sri Lanka and Laos, but we don't know how the Sri Lankan team will play against us.

"I think Sri Lanka play an aggressive and attacking game, therefore we must concentrate a lot on our own game.

"We have prepared the team well despite the short time we had and are ready for the match.

"The target is to get three points from the opening game as it will put us on a strong footing for the rest of the qualifying tournament.

"Only the group champions will make it to the finals so it is important for us not to concede goals and be clinical in front of our opponents' goal."

The match between the Thais and Sri Lankans will kick off at the Rajamangala National Stadium at 7.30pm Tuesday night.

The War Elephants and Sri Lanka are in Group D along with Turkmenistan and Taiwan. A total of 24 teams are vying for six places in Saudi Arabia 2027.

The match will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV (32) and the BG Sports YouTube channel.