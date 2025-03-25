Swiss Pellaud wins the first stage in Thailand Tour

Swiss cyclist Simon Pellaud reacts after crossing the finish line to win the first leg of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Men's Tour of Thailand.

Swiss cyclist Simon Pellaud from the Li Ning Star Cycling team won the first stage of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Men's Tour of Thailand on Monday.

Sarawut Sirironnachai, a member of the Thailand national team, was the Best Asean Rider in the opening stage.

The Tour of Thailand began from Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo Province, and after passing through Nong Sung Coksung, it finished back in Aranyaprathet, covering a distance of 121.42 kilometres.

Presiding over the opening ceremony was Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Potisat.

Parinya said the event was expected to boost tourism in the province as the riders would go past many places of tourist interest during the nine stages of the tour.

Thai Cycling Association (TCA) president Gen Decha Hemkrasri said: "This year, the participants of the Tour of Thailand have received a very warm welcome from the local people in Sa Kaeo.

"The atmosphere this year is really good as there are many professional and continental teams participating in this competition. There should be a tough fight between the riders from Europe and Asia.

"This event will be a good test for the Thai cyclists as well. I have spoken to our national team coach Wisut Kasiyapat and he is confident our riders will finish among the top contestants."

Pellaud sped up during the last 100 metres to cross the finish line in 2:27.06 hours and take the yellow jersey.

In second place was Japan's Yukiya Arashiro from the Solution Tech Vini Fantini team in 2:27.06 and New Zealand's Thomas Sexton from the St George Continental Cycling took third place in 2:27.14.

Sarawut clocked 2:27.19 to claim the purple jersey.

Tuesday's second stage will start at 9am from Sadok Kok Thom and cover a distance of 150 kilometres.