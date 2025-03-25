D-day for Thai sports

Listen to this article

Thailand taekwondo chief Pimol Srivikorn. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) is set to enter a new era when the presidential election takes place Tuesday.

Suchai Pornchaisakudom and Pimol Srivikorn are locked in a battle to govern the direction of the organisation, with the winner succeeding former Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, whose reign as NOCT chief ended after his election defeat and subsequent loss of the presidency of the Thailand Aquatics Association last November.

Suchai is currently serving his second term as president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand. His tenure has been marked by efforts to develop players at all levels, organising more local tournaments, securing sponsorships and ensuring Thai players receive opportunities to compete at international events.

The 67-year-old has extensive experience in the sports industry. He was the secretary general of the Thailand Boxing Association and was behind the success of several Olympic boxers, including 2004 Athens gold medallist Manus Boonjamnong and 2012 London Games silver medallist Kaew Pongprayoon. He also collaborated with the Thailand Swimming Association in the past.

In his presidency pitch last week, Suchai said his candidacy offers an alternative for national sports associations and he firmly believes he will receive support from many sports bodies, which agree with his policy.

Suchai vowed to establish an annual fund from private sector sponsorships aimed at alleviating financial constraints faced by sports associations.

"This fund will solve financial problems faced by sports associations, particularly issues related to athlete allowances, team preparations, competition management and urgent expenses for international tournaments," he said.

"I am committed to the development of Thai sports and want to assure everyone that I have no hidden personal interests. My candidacy offers an alternative for national sports associations to consider."

Suchai also revealed that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has agreed to join his team as an advisor if he wins Tuesday's election.

Currently serving his seventh term as president of the Thailand Taekwondo Association, Pimol's long-term involvement with the sport showcases his true dedication and expertise.

The 61-year-old started out as a financial backer for the taekwondo association 20 years ago before taking on the leading role in the organisation.

Under his leadership, Thai taekwondo has excelled on the world stage, highlighted by the success of two-time Olympic gold medallist Panipak Wongpattanakit.

International connections are also one of Pimol's strong points as he is also the vice-president of the Asian Taekwondo Union and the treasurer of the World Taekwondo.

His campaign focuses on financial issues related to athletes' allowances, team preparations and cash incentives.

"It has always been a problem when it comes to getting budget approval for sports associations as they prepare for international tournaments. The money is there but the approval process takes too long," Pimol told the media last week.

The taekwondo chief promised to change all that if he is elected and said he's already discussed the matter with Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong.

"We've already proposed necessary changes and the matter will be considered by the executive board of the Sports Authority of Thailand [SAT] soon," he said last week.